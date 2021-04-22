Iceage – “Gold City”

Iceage are returning next month with the new album Seek Shelter. Every song we’ve heard from it so far — “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” and “Shelter Song” — has ranked amongst our favorite songs of their respective weeks. Today, they’re sharing another new song, and surprise surprise, it’s another good one. “Gold City” opens with a dusty, mournful harmonica before swelling into a grand, almost Springsteenian rock anthem.

“At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity,” Iceage frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt say of “Gold City” in a characteristically cryptic statement. “A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.” Listen below.

Seek Shelter is out 5/7 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.