Beach House Soundtrack Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Short Film “Marin’s Dreams”

News April 22, 2021 11:26 AM By Peter Helman

Beach House wrote around 30 minutes of original music for Omega Mart, the permanent, immersive psychedelic grocery store installation in Las Vegas created by the Meow Wolf art collective. We got to hear some of Beach House’s contributions to the project when the exhibit opened in February. And now, Beach House and Meow Wolf have officially released “Marin’s Dreams,” a coming-of-age short film set in Omega Mart’s narrative world, featuring an original soundtrack and sound design by Beach House. Here’s the synopsis:

Marin Dram, granddaughter of recently missing Omega Mart CEO Walter Dram, has disappeared. But her dreams were left behind, revealing portals, aliens, and bisexual angst caught in a mirror beside her bed. Like many teenage girls, Marin has a difficult relationship with her overbearing mother Cecelia Dram, newly minted Dramcorp CEO. But unlike her mother, Marin has supernatural abilities – and they’re calling her. She just wanted to be normal, but normal was not an option.

Watch the film below.

