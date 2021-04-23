The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

As a lifelong indie rock dork, whenever I think of Yola I also inevitably think of Yo La Tengo, whose name is imprinted on my brain by virtue of being one of the greatest bands in music history. The Spanish phrase, which the band famously cribbed from baseball players flagging down fly balls, means “I have it!” Yola’s name has nothing to do with any of that; it’s short for Yolanda Quartey, the name her Barbadian parents gave her 37 years ago in Bristol. In a sense, though, the association is perfect. One listen to “Diamond Studded Shoes” is all it takes to figure out that Yola has it.



The lead single from Stand For Myself subtracts much of the country from Yola’s previous country soul sound, instead subbing in a smoking hot Southern gospel groove that barrels ahead with breathless momentum. There’s some twang in the lead guitar that noodles its way through the arrangement, but it also feels bluesy and lysergic and metropolitan. The rhythm section is spectacular without making a big show of it. And at the center of it all is Yola herself, belting out a rallying cry so casually you might not realize how much power she’s conjuring with that voice. “We know it isn’t/ It ain’t gonna turn out right,” she sings on the chorus. “We know it isn’t/ That’s why we got to fight!” It’s a vague enough message that you could apply it to any number of injustices in this world, and delivered in a song this contagiously likable, it that might actually spur somebody to action. —Chris