Sons Of Kemet – “To Never Forget The Source”

“To Never Forget The Source,” the new Sons Of Kemet song out today, shows us how far-reaching this new album might be. This one is strictly instrumental, and it situates the group’s sound more firmly within the jazz realm, spotlighting Hutchings’ clarinet in particular. Despite the less overtly aggressive posture on this one, the rhythm section continues to churn with a visceral intensity, and Hutchings’ woodwinds pogo sharply without losing their sense of grace.

It may be wordless, but in a press release Hutchings identifies “To Never Forget The Source” as the “central axis-point” of the new album’s ideology. He continues, “The Source refers to the principles which govern traditional African cosmologies/ontological outlooks and symbolizes the inner journey. It is the unifying factor that gives meaning both to looking backwards (in nuancing and continually adding depth of contextualization and meaning to the past) and visioning forward (in speculating and striving to realize a better future for humanity).”

Listen below.

Black To The Future is out 5/14 on Impulse! Records.