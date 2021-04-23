Stream Sacramaneto Hardcore Band Extinguish’s Ridiculously Heavy New Self-Titled EP

Stream Sacramaneto Hardcore Band Extinguish’s Ridiculously Heavy New Self-Titled EP

New Music April 23, 2021 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan

Right now, the San Francisco Bay Area is a crazy hotbed of brutal, head-stomping metallic hardcore. In recent years, bands like Gulch, Sunami, and Hands Of God have come out of that region. Those bands don’t sound much like each other, but they all make music that sounds like a brick to the skull. Earlier this month, San Jose’s Field Of Flames came out with a banger of an EP. Today, the Sacramento band Extinguish have dropped their own gutwrench suplex of an EP.

Extinguish have been putting out music since 2017, and they’ve released a demo and a promo, but their new self-titled EP is their first proper record. The band’s sound is guttural, ugly, triumphantly violent shit — music to play when you’re smearing your enemies’ blood across your face and screaming at the heavens. There’s a lot of death metal in the band’s sound, but it’s ignorant knucklehead hardcore to the bone. Check it out below.

The Extinguish EP is out now on Creator-Destructor Records.

