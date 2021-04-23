Sunjacket – “Uptight”

New Music April 23, 2021 1:15 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Chicago art rock group Sunjacket have released a new single, “Uptight,” from their forthcoming album More Lifelike. The track is six minutes of a pretty ambient atmosphere with ethereal synths and soothing vocals.

More Lifelike will be the follow-up to Sunjacket’s 2016 debut Mantra. Their music still holds the same values — reverberating with a sense of distorted reality, sort of floating outside the boundaries of time and space. Last month’s single, “In My Head,” was similar, though the vocals in that were more of the centerpiece, against foreboding, pulsating synths.

Listen to both songs below.

More Lifelike is out 6/4. Pre-order it here.

