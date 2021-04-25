The first teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story debuted during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. The movie, which stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony, has been in the works for a few years now. We’ve previously only seen publicity stills from the film.

West Side Story was originally scheduled to be released in December 2020 but, due to the pandemic, its release date was moved back to December 10, 2021, which means it’ll debut a few months after the original 1961 film adaptation of the musical turns 60.

Watch the teaser below.