Gojira – “The Chant”

New Music April 26, 2021 10:16 AM By Danielle Chelosky

French metal icons Gojira have released a new single, “The Chant,” from their forthcoming record Fortitude, out this Friday. The five-minute track is like a caustic, growl-filled hymn — or, as the band describes it, a “healing ritual.” The riffs sway against the mid-tempo beat throughout; it’s hypnotic and more proggy than the past singles.

Fortitude is the band’s first album in five years. The songs have been showing Gojira exploring more black metal territory, like on “Into The Storm” or “Amazonia.” That latter track was unveiled with a fundraiser for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, and they’ve been able to raise over $250,000. So that rocks.

Listen to “The Chant” below.

Fortitude arrives 4/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.

