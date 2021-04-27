Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “Resist The Urge”

Pete Townsend

New Music April 27, 2021 9:35 AM By Ryan Leas

Back in February, Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney announced Superwolves, the sequel to their beloved 2005 collab Superwolf. We’ve heard several tracks from it so far, including “Make Worry For Me,” “Hall Of Death,” and “My Blue Suit.” The album arrives this Friday, and ahead of that the duo is back with one more preview.

The latest Superwolves track is called “Resist The Urge.” It’s another ruminative folk rambler, and this time it comes with a video featuring skateboarder Kevin “Spanky” Long, directed by photographer/skateboarder Atiba Jefferson. “Spanky and Atiba’s video rules,” Oldham wrote in a press release. “We try to make the listener feel insanely at home in a musical space. Atiba and Spanky have made us feel like we own a share of the skateable world.”

Check it out below, and read our interview with Sweeney and Oldham here.

Superwolves​ is out 4/30 digitally and 6/18 physically via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

