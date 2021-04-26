Shelley FKA DRAM – “All Pride Aside” (Feat. Summer Walker)

The Virginia-born singer once known as D.R.A.M. has since rebranded as Shelley (or, to reduce some confusion, Shelley FKA DRAM) and is putting out a new album called Shelley FKA DRAM at the end of the week. We’ve heard a couple tracks from it already, including “Exposure.” Today, Shelley is sharing a smooth and swirling new one called “All Pride Aside,” which features vocals from Summer Walker. Shelley also just performed as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Check out the new song and that performance below.

Shelley FKA DRAM is out 4/30 via Atlantic.