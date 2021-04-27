SeeYouSpaceCowboy – “Painting A Clear Picture From A Unreliable Narrator”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy – “Painting A Clear Picture From A Unreliable Narrator”

The San Diego band SeeYouSpaceCowboy are what might’ve happened if the Blood Brothers had ever decided that they wanted to play arenas. SeeYouSpaceCowboy play dense, choatic, spazzy screamo that occasionally surges into roof-raising melodic glory. It’s a wild, intense sound that’s also grand and theatrical and powerful. A lot of bands are playing around with screamo sounds these days, but none of them really sound like SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

Next month, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and the metalcore supergroup If I Die First will release a new split EP called A Sure Disaster. On the single “bloodstainedeyes,” both bands mob up together. But the EP also has two songs that are just SYSC, and they’ve now shared “Painting A Clear Picture From A Unreliable Narrator,” the soaring caterwaul that serves as the EP’s opening track. It’s a wild, frantic ride of a song, and it’s punishing and exciting in equal doses. Talking about the song, SYSC frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa says:

We are really excited to share this track because I think it serves as a good sample for how we have been approaching music for SYSC for the future. Over quarantine, we spent a lot of time writing and discussing what we wanted to do moving forward, and we came to the conclusion we wanted to create something that was distinctly us again.

So we explored combining the old elements that we identified most with us back in the day, the sass and hectic weird nature and played around with pairing that with more melody and emotion, and I think this track is indicative of that evolution of us as a band as well as reclaiming our identity.

Check out “Painting A Clear Picture From A Unreliable Narrator” below.

The A Sure Disaster split is out 5/14 on Pure Noise.

