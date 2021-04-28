LSDXOXO – “The Devil”
Earlier this month, the Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO announced his Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP with the deliriously good single “Sick Bitch.” Today, he’s sharing another new track called “The Devil,” which taps into the same messy dance grooves with a hook that might even make Lil Nas X blush: “The devil fuck me good.” LSDXOXO really channels the escapism and sense of carefree adventure that comes with, I’d imagine, having a sugar daddy that will fly you to Abu Dhabi and buy you a Maserati. Check it out below.
The Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP is out 5/14 via XL.