LSDXOXO – “The Devil”

New Music April 28, 2021 12:10 PM By James Rettig

LSDXOXO – “The Devil”

New Music April 28, 2021 12:10 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, the Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO announced his Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP with the deliriously good single “Sick Bitch.” Today, he’s sharing another new track called “The Devil,” which taps into the same messy dance grooves with a hook that might even make Lil Nas X blush: “The devil fuck me good.” LSDXOXO really channels the escapism and sense of carefree adventure that comes with, I’d imagine, having a sugar daddy that will fly you to Abu Dhabi and buy you a Maserati. Check it out below.

The Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP is out 5/14 via XL.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    2 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    3 days ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest