Parting – “Jesse Eisenbird”

Sometimes it’s not so bad when emo revival bands break up, because the members will just form another band a few years later and release more good material. Parting is the newest example of this, featuring Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate)’s Keith Latinen, Annabel’s Ben Hendricks, Dowsing’s Gooey Fame, and Hawk & Son’s John Guynn. They’ve announced a debut 10″ EP called Unmake Me and premiered the lead single “Jesse Eisenbird” via Brooklyn Vegan.

The track is some great emo with lyrics about autumn and death. It reminds me of Basement’s debut EP Songs About The Weather — the riffs are intense and sharp, and the vocals have a strong sense of urgency. There’s also a lot of ’90s emo in it too; it’s got the same texture as Braid or the Promise Ring. Also, the art for the record is just… solid ’90s emo album cover vibes.

Listen to “Jesse Eisenbird” below.

Unmake Me comes out 6/4 via Count Your Lucky Stars and strictly no capital letters. Pre-order it here.