Piroshka – “Scratching At The Lid”

Piroshka is the UK supergroup led by Lush’s Miki Berenyi, who is joined by her partner KJ McKillop (of Moose), Modern English’s Mick Conroy, and Elastica’s Justin Welch. Back in 2018, they released their debut album together, Brickbat. Today, they’re announcing its following, Love Drips And Gathers, and sharing its soaring and ecstatically muddy lead single “Scratching At The Lid.”

“If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips And Gathers is shoegaze!” Berenyi said in a statement. “wasn’t intentional; we just wanted a different focus. I’ve always seen debut albums as capturing a band’s first moments, when you really have momentum, and then the second album is the chance for a more thoughtful approach.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hastings 1973”

02 “The Knife Thrower’s Daughter”

03 “Scratching At The Lid”

04 “Loveable”

05 “V.O.”

06 “Wanderlust”

07 “Echo Loco”

08 “Familiar”

09 “We Told You”

Love Drips And Gathers is out 7/23 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.