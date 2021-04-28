Railbird Fest Will Return With Tasteful Americana For Bourbon And Horse Lovers
Like most other large public gatherings, Lexington, Kentucky’s Railbird Music Festival took 2020 off due to the pandemic. But Railbird will be bringing its unique combination of music, bourbon, and equine interests back to the Grounds At Keeneland at the end of August. Headlining the 2021 edition of the fest will be My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges on Saturday, Aug. 28, followed by Dave Matthews Band and Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit on Sunday, Aug. 29. Also on tap are Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Tanya Tucker, Pinegrove, Black Pumas, and more. (Band Of Horses are also playing, obviously; leaving them out of this event would have been a huge missed opportunity.) A tweet from the festival promises dining and drinking options from “our roster of hand selected barrels from KY’s finest distilleries + list of world-renowned chefs.” You can also bet on horse races! Get tickets here.