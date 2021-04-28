Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – “Geraldene”

Next week, Miranda Lambert is releasing a new album, The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down collection of tracks that she recorded with Texas singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, a far cry from the sparkling sound of her most recent album, 2019’s Wildcard. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “In His Arms” and a new version of her 2016 track “Tin Man,” and today she’s putting out another one.

“Geraldene” is a classic bit of country character building rooted in jealousy. Lambert gets some digs in at the titular character, who is trying to steal her man. “I could see you coming all the way from Amarillo/ Truck stop red lips pullin’ on some nicotine/ Shining like the spokes on a brand new El Dorado/ You’re trailer park pretty, but you’re never gonna be Jolene.”

Listen below.

The trio also performed the track on Ellen today:

The Marfa Tapes is out 5/7 via Vanner Records.