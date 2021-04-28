Lil Baby – “On Me (Remix)” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

In December, the Atlanta rap star Lil Baby turned 26 years old, and he celebrated the occasion — as well as the dominant year he’d just had — by releasing two singles, “Errbody” and “On Me.” “On Me,” which peaked at #23, was the bigger of the two. It’s continued to linger on streaming charts, and it’s gone platinum. Yesterday, Baby juiced the track up by releasing a remix with Megan Thee Stallion, another star who just finished up a massive year.

“On Me” is mostly a sex song, and the remix is the first time that Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion have worked together. The result is a true styles clash. Lil Baby can rap, but he tends to rely on blurry Auto-Tuned melody, and he doesn’t exactly go in on “On Me.” Megan, on the other hand, delivers all her lyrics in an old-school rat-tat-tat, enunciating every syllable. She sings a little more than usual on the remix, and she easily upstages Baby. She gets nasty, too.

For the video, director Mike Ho shot Baby and Megan on a CGI iceberg and a CGI volcano. Meg wears a variety of wigs. It looks cool. Watch it below.