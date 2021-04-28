Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates
After Bikini Kill reunited for their first shows in 22 years and played a limited run of shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, and a handful of other locations in 2019, they announced an extensive reunion tour that was planned for 2020. Those shows, naturally, did not occur. They rescheduled all the dates for 2021 and now they’ve once again rescheduled all the dates for 2022. Here’s the full list of their tour dates, which includes a handful of new ones:
04/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
05/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*
05/04 Albuquerque, NM @ TBA
05/05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)*
05/07 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside)*
05/08 Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside)*
05/27 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
05/28 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
05/29 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/31 St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
06/05 Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv
06/06 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia
06/08 Paris, France @ Trabendo
06/10 Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique
06/12 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow*
06/13 London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
06/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/24 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
06/25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
06/28 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
06/30 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
07/03 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown*
07/08 New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17*
07/11 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/16 So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington
07/18 Montreal, QB @ M Telus
07/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
09/08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
09/12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
09/15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria
09/17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park*
*new date added
Tickets are available here.