Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

After Bikini Kill reunited for their first shows in 22 years and played a limited run of shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, and a handful of other locations in 2019, they announced an extensive reunion tour that was planned for 2020. Those shows, naturally, did not occur. They rescheduled all the dates for 2021 and now they’ve once again rescheduled all the dates for 2022. Here’s the full list of their tour dates, which includes a handful of new ones:

04/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

05/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

05/04 Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

05/05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)*

05/07 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside)*

05/08 Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside)*

05/27 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

05/28 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

05/29 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/31 St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

06/05 Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

06/06 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

06/08 Paris, France @ Trabendo

06/10 Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

06/12 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow*

06/13 London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

06/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/24 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

06/25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

06/28 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

06/30 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

07/03 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown*

07/08 New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17*

07/11 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/16 So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

07/18 Montreal, QB @ M Telus

07/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

09/08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

09/12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

09/15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria

09/17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park*

*new date added

Tickets are available here.