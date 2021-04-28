Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In Sexual Assault Case

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery, a non-sex offense, in the sexual assault case against him, Rap-Up reports. In 2016, the rapper was accused of sexually assaulting and biting an 18-year-old high school girl at a hotel in South Carolina.

Kodak Black received a suspended 10-year sentence and will be on probation for 18 months. As part of the plea deal, he must take responsibility for the incident, undergo counseling, and apologize publicly to the victim. “I apologize this happened,” he said in court. I’m hopeful we can all move forward. I wish her the best in her life.”

Kodak Black also addressed the plea deal on Twitter. “both us just wanted to get this shit over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money,” he wrote. “Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , shit that’s a play if you ask me lol y’all got me fucked up I ain’t dat freaky homie … My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and shit FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That Shit #ImTooGangsta #TooFlyFaThat.”

Kodak Black was released from prison in January after being pardoned by Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency. Kodak Black had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 for making a false statement in paperwork to purchase firearms.

I’m Good , Fuck You !!! — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) April 28, 2021

5 yrs later … both us just wanted to get this shit over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money 🤷🏻 https://t.co/1JK7x3br6K — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) April 28, 2021

Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , shit that’s a play if you ask me 😎 lol y’all got me fucked up I ain’t dat freaky homie 🤣 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) April 28, 2021

Y’all b wanting a nigga to go out sad homie 🤣 wishing bad on a real nigga I never seen it work 😤 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) April 28, 2021