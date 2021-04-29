Watch Young Thug & Gunna Pay Bail For 30 Inmates On “Paid The Fine” Video

Three years ago, in his video for the hit “God’s Plan,” Drake wandered around Miami, handing out about a million dollars, much of it to random people. This made for a supremely fun video, but it was also a self-deifying, ethically weird stunt. Right now, Young Thug and Gunna’s YSL compilation Slime Language 2 is the #1 album in America, and Thug and Gunna did something similar but different for their video for the Lil Baby/YTB Trench collab “Paid The Fine.” For this one, Thug and Gunna didn’t hand out money to random people. Instead, they got people out of jail.

For the video, Thug and Gunna went to Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail and paid the bond for 30 inmates who were being held and who couldn’t afford bail. (According to the text at the end of the video, one of those people had been jailed for three years, awaiting trial on a self-defense murder.) Director DrewFilmedIt captured these people getting out of jail and seeing their friends and family again. This all happened on Sunday, and it’s now been turned into a video. The rappers are there in the video, but they’re not so much the focus.

The video is definitely self-aggrandizing in its way, but it also serves as a kind of protest against a system that’s rigged against poor people. It puts faces on all the statistics about people being stuck in cells, not because they’ve been found guilty of crimes but because they can’t pay the state enough to be let out. Watch it below.

Slime Language 2 is out now on YSL.