Stream Colombian Straight-Edge Band Raw Brigade’s Furious New Promo

New Music April 29, 2021 11:34 AM By Tom Breihan

It can’t be easy for a band from Colombia to make a name for itself on the American hardcore circuit, but Raw Brigade have pulled it off. The Bogotá straight-edge band have a fast, scrappy, rigorous style that recalls the early-’80s roots of hardcore, and they play it with fury and conviction. Raw Brigade have never released an album, but they’ve still played a bunch of American tours, including some big fests. Today, they’ve cranked out four new songs to let you know they mean business.

We last heard from Raw Brigade in 2019, when they released the righteous jams “The Trap” and “The Job.” Those tracks were supposed to appear on a 12″, but as far as I can tell, the record never came out. Raw Brigade are undeterred. Their new promo has four feral, immediate rippers sung in both English and Spanish. All the songs kick ass, but I’m especially feeling “El Tiempo Pasa,” a blunt-force bounce mob-chant chorus. Stream the promo below.

You can get the Raw Brigade promo at Bandcamp.

