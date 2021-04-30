Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album Khaled Khaled Feat. Jay-Z, Cardi B, Post Malone, & More

New Music April 30, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Chartmonger DJ Khaled missed out on the #1 spot with his last album, 2019’s Father Of Asahdnot for lack of trying — but, considering the lack of competition this week, it seems likely that the star-studded guest list for his new album Khaled Khaled will do the trick.

The album, which is out now and was announced earlier this week, features appearances from Jay-Z, Drake (on the previously released “Popstar” and “Greece”), Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Nas, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Migos, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Meek Mill, and a whole host of Jamaican dance hall stars including Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy. And there’s a previously unannounced bonus track with Cardi B.

You can listen to Khaled Khaled below.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic/Roc Nation/We The Best Music.

