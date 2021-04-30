Tom Morello – “Weather Strike” (Feat. Pussy Riot)

New Music April 30, 2021 12:23 PM By James Rettig

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has shared a new track, “Weather Strike,” a collaboration with the Russian political group Pussy Riot.

“Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time,” Morello said in a statement. “Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike.'”

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova had this to say about their team-up:

Both for Tom and me politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades. “Weather Strike” is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we’re going to learn about dark moments of Russian history – I’ll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power.

