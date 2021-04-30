Warpaint – “Lilys”

It’s been nearly five years since the hazy, dreamy California group Warpaint came out with Heads Up, their last album, and the members of the band have been making solo albums and working with other artists in the years since. But the band has been working on a new album, and we’ve heard a bit of new music in recent months. Last year, Warpaint contributed the song “The Brakes” to the soundtrack of the movie The Turning. Last month, they dropped a cover of Gang Of Four’s “Paralysed.” And now Warpaint have shared a slick new track that serves as a preview of their next album.

The new Warpaint song is a heavy, buzzing, evocative groove called “Lilys.” In its soft-drift harmonies and its deep neck-jerk beat, the song sounds like a combination of ’90s dream-pop and ’90s trip-hop, two great tastes that always taste great together. “Lilys” shows up in an episode of the HBO show Made For Love, but Warpaint didn’t write the song for the show. Instead, singer/guitarist Theresa Wayman tells NME:

The HBO show wanted to use it, and so that made us finish it faster. And then the label heard it and were like, “Actually, we want to put this out not just have it be on the show.” It wasn’t like we started writing our album and were like, “OK, this song is going to be the one we come out with,” but I’m happy that it’s the one leading the way. The song is asserting itself.

It’s a cool song. Listen below.

“Lilys” is out now on Heirlooms.