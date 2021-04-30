Stream A Great Exploratory Emo Split From i hope so. And old pride
The first two songs on this split EP are by Ohio’s i hope so., who bill themselves as “emo from Clevo.” Their definition of emo skews ’90s; “You Mock My Pain” and “A Denial Correlation” are raw, spindly, exploratory songs that could just as easily be called post-rock or post-hardcore. The next two songs, “IV” and “V,” are by old pride, a one-person screamo/slowcore project out of Bristol, UK. They’re suitably dour and dramatic, with harsh vocals over moodily plodding guitars that tend to explode at just the right moment. Neither act is reinventing music here, but they’re also clearly not bound by any particular genre compulsions. If you’re into scrappy heart-on-sleeve underground music, you will not regret spending 17 minutes on this, so dive into it below.