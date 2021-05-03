Sufjan Stevens – “Incantation VIII”

New Music May 3, 2021 9:39 AM By James Rettig

Sufjan Stevens – “Incantation VIII”

New Music May 3, 2021 9:39 AM By James Rettig

For the last month, Sufjan Stevens has been rolling out his new album, Convocations, week by week. Written after his biological father died last year, shortly after the release of the more traditional album Ascension, the 49-track ambient collection consists of five different volumes, four of which we’ve heard already: Meditations, Lamentations, Revelations, and Celebrations.

This Thursday, Stevens will release the fifth and final volume of Convocations, dubbed Incantations, and he’s previewing it with “Incantation VIII,” a soft and spacey three-minute meditative warble. Check it out below.

Convocations is officially out 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    16 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    4 days ago

    Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest