Sufjan Stevens – “Incantation VIII”

For the last month, Sufjan Stevens has been rolling out his new album, Convocations, week by week. Written after his biological father died last year, shortly after the release of the more traditional album Ascension, the 49-track ambient collection consists of five different volumes, four of which we’ve heard already: Meditations, Lamentations, Revelations, and Celebrations.

This Thursday, Stevens will release the fifth and final volume of Convocations, dubbed Incantations, and he’s previewing it with “Incantation VIII,” a soft and spacey three-minute meditative warble. Check it out below.

Convocations is officially out 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty.