Stream Virginia Hardcore Band Hostile Takedown’s Blistering Demo

New Music May 3, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Virginia Hardcore Band Hostile Takedown’s Blistering Demo

New Music May 3, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Hostile Takedown are a new band from Southwestern Virginia who play a fully locked-in form of ’90s-style metallic hardcore. Singer Jack Cooper runs the crucial hardcore-related Instagram account What It Takes HC Blog, and they listen to and highlight just about every new hardcore record that comes out across the planet. Hostile Takedown sounds like music made by someone who has heard practically every hardcore record in existence, who has fully internalized the genre’s dynamics and conventions, and who knows how to make that shit work.

As No Echo points out, Hostile Takedown dropped their first release, a three-song demo, over the weekend. Those three songs are forceful, intense mid-tempo fight music, with some serious riffs and some blazing guitar solos. Cooper’s vocals are gruffly impassioned, and I especially like their work on the world-is-fucked opening track “My Will Be Done.” There’s nothing fancy about this music, but if you like hardcore, then it scratches a serious itch. Stream those three tracks below.

Demonstration is out now on Words Of Fire.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    16 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    4 days ago

    Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest