The Black Keys – “Going Down South” (R.L. Burnside Cover)

New Music May 3, 2021 12:07 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The Black Keys – “Going Down South” (R.L. Burnside Cover)

New Music May 3, 2021 12:07 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, the Black Keys announced their 10th album Delta Kream, which will be 11 tracks of blues covers. It includes songs by R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Big Joe Williams, and Ranie Burnette among others. The first single was a take on John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake,” today we’ve got one out of the two Burnside covers, “Going Down South.”

“That was one of R.L. Burnside’s hits,” Dan Auerbach said about the cover. “We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.”

Listen to the cover below.

Delta Kream is out 5/14 via Nonesuch Records.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    16 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    4 days ago

    Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest