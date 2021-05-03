The Black Keys – “Going Down South” (R.L. Burnside Cover)

Last month, the Black Keys announced their 10th album Delta Kream, which will be 11 tracks of blues covers. It includes songs by R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Big Joe Williams, and Ranie Burnette among others. The first single was a take on John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake,” today we’ve got one out of the two Burnside covers, “Going Down South.”

“That was one of R.L. Burnside’s hits,” Dan Auerbach said about the cover. “We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.”

Listen to the cover below.

Delta Kream is out 5/14 via Nonesuch Records.