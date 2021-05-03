SNL’s Last 2 Musical Guests Of The Season Will Be Olivia Rodrigo & Lil Nas X

News May 3, 2021 3:43 PM By Chris DeVille

Saturday Night Live got all the chatter it was hoping for by making Elon Musk the host of this weekend’s episode, which features Miley Cyrus as musical guest. (She’s bringing along the Kid Laroi, who we recently described as “the sad-rap Silverchair.”) With their last two episodes of the season, they’ll probably continue to attract public interest.

On the May 15 episode, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, teenage pop supernova Olivia Rodrigo will be there to promote her debut album Sour. Her debut single “Drivers License” broke all kinds of streaming records, and presumably a good chunk of those people are going to tune in. Then, on the May 22 season finale, host Anya Taylor-Joy will be joined by none other than Lil Nas X, a man innately capable of capturing the world’s imagination. Who among us is not wondering what kind of provocative stunt he’ll pull?

