Solidarity Not Silence – “This Is Sisterhood” (Feat. Kathleen Hanna)

In 2016, as Rolling Stone reports, several women came forward to accuse King Blues leader Jonny Fox of sexual misconduct, calling him a “sexual predator” and “domestic abuser” in blog posts. Fox denied those allegations, and he sued five women for defamation and harassment. Those five women — members of the Tuts, Personal Best, and Petrol Girls — have banded together to start a crowdfunding campaign to cover their legal costs. Now, they’ve also released a song under the band name Solidarity Not Silence.

Petrol Girls already released one song, 2020’s “I Believe Them,” to support the Solidarity Not Silence fundraising campaign. Today, the members of Solidarity Not Silence have released their own, and they’ve brought in some serious help. At the beginning of the new track “This Is Sisterhood,” there’s a speech from Bikini Kill leader Kathleen Hanna, evidently taken from a live show, in support of these women.

“This Is Sisterhood” itself is a purposeful and melodic punk song with a whole lot of harmony singing. All sales of the track or of Solidarity Not Silence merch go to support those legal costs. Check it out below.

You can buy “This Is Sisterhood” at Bandcamp or donate to the crowdfunding campaign here.