ford. & Barrie – “4:38am (Bedroom Reprise)”

New Music May 4, 2021 8:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Indie electronic producer ford. recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Barrie for an atmospheric track called “4:38am,” and today they’ve unveiled an even sadder version of the song. The remix is a piano ballad; it’s less clubby, more heartbreaking. Barrie is known for her poignant soprano vocals, as heard on singles like “Clovers” and “Geology,” and they’re as gorgeous as ever in this new rendition.

Read what ford. said of the track:

I’ve always found a sense of peace and solace when working late at night. It allows me to cultivate this state of constant motivation when writing music that only exists in those hours. I wanted to do an acoustic for 4:38am as a way to provide a different perspective on the song and strip it down to its bare essentials in the same way that working in those late hours strips back my inhibitions when writing music.

