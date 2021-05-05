Next month, the big-time British alt-rock band Wolf Alice will return with their new album Blue Weekend. It’s their much-anticipated follow-up to the massively successful 2017 LP Visions Of A Life, which won the UK’s Mercury Prize. Last night, as part of their promotional duties, Wolf Alice were the musical guests on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Corden has been doing a thing lately where he briefly interviews his musical guests, something that late-night hosts largely stopped doing a long time ago. It’s a little jarring to go straight from janky zoom interview to ultra-produced filmed-remotely live performance, but Corden seems to be friends with every single musician from the UK, which probably helps things go smoothly. Before the performance aired, Corden spoke with Wolf Alice about the time he was playing basketball with them, which is a weird thing to imagine, and a band member lost his passport. They also discussed the meaning of the term “bricking it.”

The Wolf Alice performance was an extremely produced affair. I’m pretty sure it was lip-synced, and it looked a lot like the kind of herky-jerk flashing-lights clip that might’ve once aired on 120 Minutes. That’s probably appropriate, since “Smile,” the song that Wolf Alice played, is a dreamy, bottom-heavy riff-rocker that emits serious ’90s vibes. Check out the interview and the performance below.

Blue Weekend is out 6/11 on Dirty Hit/RCA.