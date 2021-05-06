No Joy – “Teenager” (Deftones Cover)

No Joy released their latest album Motherhood last year. The Montreal dream-pop band’s new EP Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven features four orchestral reimaginings of songs from that album along with a Deftones cover. And today, No Joy are sharing that Deftones cover, a shadowy, harp-assisted rendition of Deftones’ 2000 White Pony track “Teenager.”

“I have never been shy about my love for Deftones,” says No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz. “White Pony is one of my favorite records of all time, and the track ‘Teenager’ was proof to me that they were a band bigger than any nu-metal confines they were trapped in. It’s such a sensitive and delicate song sequenced right in the center of a very heavy album. We recorded our version completely remotely. Nailah [Hunter]’s harp, Tara [McLeod]’s lapsteel, and Ouri’s experimental cello really capture the emotional feeling I had when I first heard the song as a teenager.”

The accompanying music video was directed by 15-year old Arizona student Kevin Petty. “I took the videos cause I want something to remember when I grow up,” he explains. “It’s always the small moments like skating around with your friends or walking around your high school campus that means the most. It’s gonna be really cool when I get older and see these old videos with all my old classmates and friends.” Watch and listen below.

Here’s the original:

Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is out 5/19 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.