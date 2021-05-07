KennyHoopla & Travis Barker – “hollywood sucks//”

KennyHoopla caught a lot of people’s attention with last year’s EP how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway//, which found the Wisconsin native inventively blending dance and trap beats, emo, Bloc Party-style indie rock and more. Lately he’s been working with Travis Barker; their collaboration for the song “estella//” sounds like it could be straight from Blink-182’s self-titled record. Hoopla also teamed with nothing,nowhere. and JUDGE for a more menacing anthem, “blood,” that became big enough to hit radio waves.

Today he released a new single with Barker called “hollywood sucks//,” and it returns to an invigorating-if-generic brand of pop punk reminiscent of the early 2000s. The lyrics are great: “Hollywood sucks, can you please move your Prius/ You are not fucking Jesus, he hates LA.” It’s from Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape out next month, and it arrives today with a music video by Lonewolf.

Listen to “hollywoodsucks//” below.

Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape is out 6/11.