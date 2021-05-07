Watch Yo-Yo Ma Cover DMX, Britney Spears, & Sisqó On Desus & Mero

News May 7, 2021 12:46 PM By Peter Helman

On the last episode of their eponymous Showtime series, Desus and Mero visited Cambridge, Massachusetts to hang out and chat with Yo-Yo Ma. After taking them to his favorite barbershop and contemplating the legality of having a baby with a cello, the iconic cellist, who made headlines earlier this year when he performed for patients waiting in line for the COVID vaccine and seems like an absolutely delightful human being, held a little private concert for the hosts.

Upon request, Yo-Yo Ma played a bit of “Ruff Ryders Anthem” in tribute to the late DMX, Britney Spears’ “Toxic (because according to Desus “she might be in conservatory right now), and an achingly beautiful rendition of the string arrangement from Sisqó’s “Thong Song.” He also did “Song Of The Birds,” a favorite of the famous Spanish-American cellist — and namesake of Desus’ middle school — Pablo Casals. Watch below; the performance segment begins around 4:30.

