Watch Foo Fighters Cover “Back In Black” With AC/DC’s Brian Johnson

News May 9, 2021

Foo Fighters recently performed at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite The World alongside Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, and H.E.R. The event itself took place last weekend at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to an audience of over 20,000 vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers; it was broadcast via a livestream for the rest of the world to see last night.

They did a six-song set that included performances of “All My Life,” “Everlong,” “Times Like These,” “My Hero,” “Best Of You,” and a cover of AC/DC’s “Back In Black,” for which they were joined by AC/DC’s own Brian Johnson. Watch that below.

Eddie Vedder was also there to perform Pearl Jam’s “Corduroy” (with former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as part of his backing band) and his cover of Steven Van Zandt’s “I Am A Patriot.”

