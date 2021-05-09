Watch Coldplay Perform “Higher Power” On American Idol’s Coldplay-Themed Episode

Watch Coldplay Perform “Higher Power” On American Idol’s Coldplay-Themed Episode

Just a few days ago, Coldplay unveiled their new single “Higher Power” by playing it for an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Tonight the band was the focal point of a special Coldplay/Mother’s Day-themed episode of American Idol in which the remaining seven contestants of the revived singing competition perform both a Coldplay tune and a song that reminds them of their mothers. The Coldplay songs picked include “Fix You,” “Yellow,” “Violet Hill,” “In My Place,” “Paradise,” “Everglow,” and “Magic.”

Coldplay leader Chris Martin was also on-hand to mentor the contestants and he brought the whole band along to perform “Higher Power” live for the first time. Watch that below.

