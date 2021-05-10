slowthai Announces His Own Music Festival, Happyland

The rabble-rousing UK rapper slowthai is launching his own music festival in his native Northampton. It’s called Happyland, and it’s going down Spet. 25 at County Cricket Club. The festival’s maybe serious, maybe sarcastic tagline is “the happiest place in the universe,” and the admission policy reads “no smile, no entry.”

Produced in conjunction with Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, the inaugural Happyland lineup includes slowhai himself plus an eclectic mix of festival-friendly UK acts including beabadoobee, Shygirl, IDLES, Pa Salieu, Easy Life, Ethan P. Flynn, Izzie Gibbs, and Greentea Peng. In a press release, slowthai offers this description:

Happyland with happy folk. The place where we can laugh and joke. The place you can be yourself without judgment, expectations and impressions of someone else. The space from the shackles of the everyday. The mountain where we climb to run away. Imagine what you’ve never had when you come to Happyland — you will never be sad.

Tickets for Happyland go on sale here this Friday at 10AM local time. Given the emotional palette expressed on slowthai’s albums Nothing Great About Britain and TYRON, you are probably allowed to enter without a smile.