Alex Orange Drink – “How High?”

You can’t spell “So So Glos” without “solo.” Since 2007, Alex Levine has led Bay Ridge punk band the So So Glos, a band that was a staple of the Brooklyn DIY scene when that scene was arguably at its peak. The band, which also features Levine’s brother and his stepbrother, released a couple of benefit singles last year, but they haven’t put out an album since their 2016 LP Kamikaze. But Alex Levine has other things going on, too. In 2017, Levine released his first solo song under the name Alex Orange Drink. He also released an Alex Orange Drink LP called Babel On in 2018. And today, he’s announced that there’s a second solo LP on the way.

This summer, Alex Orange Drink will release the new LP Everything Is Broken, Maybe That’s OK. Levine picked the “Alex Orange Drink” as a sort of acknowledgment of the medication he has to take to treat Homocystinuria, a metabolic disease. On the new album, which Levine recorded with past collaborator Adam Reich producing, Levine gets deep into the way the disease has affected his life.

Levine’s Alex Orange Drink isn’t too far removed from the fired-up pop-punk that he makes with the So So Glos, but it’s got a bit more idiosyncratic power-pop structure to it. “How High?,” the first single from Everything Is Broken, Maybe That’s OK, is not a Method Man and Redman cover. Instead, the track reminds me a bit of prime Ted Leo. On the song, Levine sings about fucking up a relationship and then doing damage control. Below, check out “How High?” and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brooklyn, Central Booking”

02 “Homocystinuria Pt. 1 (1987-1994)”

03 “Oxytocin (Luv Buzz)”

04 “How High?”

05 “It’s Only Drugz (Limerence)”

06 “Clickbait, Click Me”

07 “Homocystinuria Pt. 2 (1995-1999)”

08 “I L.U.V. I.O.U.”

09 “Teenage Angst Forever”

10 “Sun Is Only Shining (Everything Is Broken)”

Everything Is Broken, Maybe That’s OK is out 7/9; pre-order it here.