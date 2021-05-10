Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.

Bbymutha’s new EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3 isn’t as musically far-out as Muthaleficent 2. Instead, it’s mostly hard, fundamental Southern rap. The Chattanooga beatmaker Rock Floyd produced or co-produced every track on the EP, and Richmond rapper Fly Anakin appears on one track. Mostly, though, the appeal is just Bbytalking fly, charismatic, nasty shit. She is extremely good at doing that. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://bbymutha.bandcamp.com/album/bastard-tapes-vol-3">bastard tapes vol. 3 by BIGMUTHA</a>

Bastard Tapes Vol. 3 is out now and available at Bandcamp.