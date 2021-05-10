Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

News May 10, 2021 2:07 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Rough Trade NYC closed its Brooklyn location, which opened in 2013 and had housed a concert venue and massive record store in a 10,000-square-foot former warehouse space in Williamsburg. At the time, Rough Trade — an offshoot of the chain of London stores — said that it would be opening a new location in New York this summer.

Today, via a New York Times article, that location has been revealed and it’s a doozy: Rough Trade NYC will now be located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan. The new spot is a former shoe store and is only 2,100 square feet, a big downgrade from its original location.

Rough Trade NYC will still host concerts, apparently, but will do so in conjunction with Rockefeller Center’s programming; they’ll take place in the Rainbow Room and at the plaza itself and at the ice skating rink during the summer.

The shop is set to open on 6/1.

