Apparently, nobody is worried about the idea that Billie Eilish might be overexposed. She’s continuing with her neverending all-out media blitz in the lead-up to her just-announced sophomore album Happier Than Ever. In the past 24 hours, Eilish has done two big media hits, putting in appearances on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show and, in a surprise move, on Ellen.

On Colbert, Eilish’s whole interview started with a joke about how Eilish was just on the show two months ago. During her interview with Colbert, Eilish talked about her new blonde hair, which she kept secret under a wig for a while. (The wig came from a Billie Eilish Halloween costume, which is pretty funny.) Eilish also talked about all her various new ventures: The album, the Vogue cover, the book of photos she just published. And as the show’s musical guest, Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas performed the new single “Your Power” on a stage in the middle of a desert, near a pyramid that I should probably recognize but don’t. It’s a very cool and cinematic performance. You can watch both the performance and the interview below.

Today, Eilish was also on Ellen, doing a bit where she showed up in the virtual audience as a surprise. On the show, Eilish talked about all the same stuff she talked about on Colbert, plus the Apple TV+ documentary that she never got around to metioning on the other show. They’re working this kid too hard! I don’t care if it’s just Zoom interviews! Let her play some video games and take a nap! Here’s that thing.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 on Darkroom/Interscope.