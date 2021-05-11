UV-TV – “Always Something”

New Music May 11, 2021 10:27 AM By Tom Breihan

In a few weeks, the great Queens-based trio UV-TV will drop their new album Always Something. UV-TV, who started off in Jacksonville before moving to New York City, have already bashed out two albums of supremely catchy garage-punk, and everything we’ve heard would lead us to expect that we’re about to get another one. UV-TV have already shared the Always Something advance singles “Distant Lullaby” and “Back To Nowhere,” and both of them are bangers. Today, they’ve also released the new album’s title track, and guess what? It’s another banger.

“Always Something” is the last thing that UV-TV are going to share before the LP arrives. Where “Distant Lullaby” and “Back To Nowhere” were relatively fast, compact rockers, “Always Something” gives the band a little more space to stretch out. The new song still brings big riffs and bell-clear vocals from bandleader Rose Vastola, but it sprawls out to four and a half minutes, layering on guitar effects.

Still, it’ s not like UV-TV are going shoegaze on us. There’s still a hip-swaying catchiness to “Always Something”; it’s just that they’re playing a little slower on this one. That’s cool, since it means it gives them more ways to pile on the hooks here. The backing harmonies, for instance, sound amazing. Also, we should give a MacArthur Genius Grant to whoever decided to put a tambourine on this one. Check out the song below.

Always Something is out 5/28 on PaperCup Music.

