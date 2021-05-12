Hey you! Don’t watch that, watch this! This is the heavy heavy monster sound, the nastiest sound around! So if you’re coming off the street and you’re beginning to feel the heat, well, listen, buster! You better start to move your feet to the rockin’-est rocksteady beat of Madness! Because they were on Kimmel last night!

There’s been a whole lot of talk of ska around these parts lately. Jeff Rosenstock released Ska Dream, a goof that is only partly a goof. There’s been new music from the Bruce Lee Band and We Are The Union. In this piece, Arielle Gordon writes about a lot of the bands who kept the genre going when it was a critical punchline. And last night, Madness, stars of a previous ska revival, were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. That can’t be a coincidence, can it?

Madness, cartoonish London hooligans who have been around since the late ’70s, were one of the biggest bands to come out of the UK’s two-tone scene, ska’s fabled second wave. They were on Kimmel to promote a new greatest-hits album, and they played their 1982 banger “Our House,” which isn’t really a ska song but which is their sole US top-10 hit. For Kimmel, the band played in an empty London Palladium, and I am delighted to report that they still carry themselves like characters in a Guy Ritchie movie. Watch it below.

Our House: The Very Best Of Madness is out now on BMG.