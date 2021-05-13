Fontaines D.C. Discuss LP3: “There Are Definitely A Couple Disco Tracks On There”

Frontman Grian Chatten was not eager to share many details: “We wouldn’t want to ruin it for you, you know — or for us,” he said. “The period between the initial conception of a piece of music and when you release it is quite sacred. It’s really important for us and our relationship with our own creativity not to mess around with that. Anything we say can and will be held against us.” However, upon the mention of Soulwax’s recent remix of “A Hero’s Death,” Chatten was willing to divulge at least one intriguing detail about LP3. “There are definitely a couple of disco tracks on there, you know?” he said. “We’ve got a few ’70s collars in the band, so why not?”

Watch the interview below, where you can also hear that Soulwax remix to get an idea of what disco Fontaines sounds like. And of course, revisit our track-by-track A Hero’s Death interview for all the Chatten chattin’ you can handle.

So we’re gonna be dancing to Fontaines D.C. this fall, then?