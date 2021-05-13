MIKE – “Crystal Ball”

New Music May 13, 2021 4:22 PM By Danielle Chelosky

MIKE – “Crystal Ball”

New Music May 13, 2021 4:22 PM By Danielle Chelosky

MIKE is back with a new single, “Crystal Ball,” from his forthcoming album Disco!. It’s the 22-year-old New York rapper and producer’s third record, set for release on 6/21 like the previous two. The song is lo-fi and atmospheric (featuring the disorienting sound of a FaceTime ring and some police sirens), and it’s less than two minutes. The music video, directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, is a mesmeric mosaic of the city.

This follows the release of the lead single, “Evil Eye,” which was less about the ambiance and more about his rapping. Though he was into King Krule when he was younger, he eventually became a fan of MF DOOM and Earl Sweatshirt, which shows in his songs.

Watch director Ryosuke Tanzawa’s “Crystal Ball” video below.

Disco! is out 6/21 via 10K label.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home

    1 day ago

    Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

    2 days ago

    Lateralus Turns 20

    13 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest