Okkervil River – “It Hasn’t Happened Yet”

New Music May 17, 2021 9:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Okkervil River returned this month with their first new song in three years, “In A Light.” The single — a six-minute guitar jam that finds a sweet spot between the high-concept folk-rock Will Sheff made his name on and windows-down classic rock like Fleetwood Mac — celebrated a post-pandemic return to the road for the band alongside Damien Jurado this fall. Its B-side has since arrived, a jaunty finger-snapper called “It Hasn’t Happened Yet.” Check it out below.

