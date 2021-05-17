Okkervil River – “It Hasn’t Happened Yet”
Okkervil River returned this month with their first new song in three years, “In A Light.” The single — a six-minute guitar jam that finds a sweet spot between the high-concept folk-rock Will Sheff made his name on and windows-down classic rock like Fleetwood Mac — celebrated a post-pandemic return to the road for the band alongside Damien Jurado this fall. Its B-side has since arrived, a jaunty finger-snapper called “It Hasn’t Happened Yet.” Check it out below.