BottleRock 2021 Lineup

News May 17, 2021 12:54 PM By James Rettig

BottleRock 2021 Lineup

News May 17, 2021 12:54 PM By James Rettig

The Napa Valley festival BottleRock was cancelled last year along with everything else, but it’s returning for 2021. This year’s lineup has just been announced and the headliners are Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters. Of that trio, only Nicks appeared on last year’s edition.

The rest of the lineup includes Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Portugal The Man, Young The Giant, Maren Morris, Future Islands, and a DJ set from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Elsewhere are Jimmy Eat World, Mavis Staples, recent Oscar winner Jon Batiste, Digable Planets, and a whole lot more names.

The festival will take place 9/3-5 and tickets go on sale this Thursday (5/20) at 10AM PT. Pre-register here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    11 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    “The Green Album” Turns 20

    3 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    9 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest