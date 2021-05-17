BottleRock 2021 Lineup

The Napa Valley festival BottleRock was cancelled last year along with everything else, but it’s returning for 2021. This year’s lineup has just been announced and the headliners are Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters. Of that trio, only Nicks appeared on last year’s edition.

The rest of the lineup includes Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Portugal The Man, Young The Giant, Maren Morris, Future Islands, and a DJ set from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Elsewhere are Jimmy Eat World, Mavis Staples, recent Oscar winner Jon Batiste, Digable Planets, and a whole lot more names.

The festival will take place 9/3-5 and tickets go on sale this Thursday (5/20) at 10AM PT. Pre-register here.