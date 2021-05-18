Sober 21 is a new zine from the Kickstarter-affiliated site The Creative Independent. Put together by Elia Einhorn, it features interviews and essays from 21 different musicians reflecting on their sobriety and struggles with addiction.

Contributors include Nile Rodgers, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC, Peter Hook, Moby, Hole’s Patty Schemel, Beastie Boys’ Mix Master Mike, LCD Soundsystem’s Tyler Pope, the Pogues’ Cait O’Riordan, Jay Dee Daugherty of the Patti Smith Group, Jenn Champion, Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott, and more.

The zine is out now digitally here and will be available physically in select locations.