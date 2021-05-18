Mdou Moctar – “Taliat”

Last month, the Tuareg guitar wizard Mdou Moctar, a circa-2019 Stereogum Artist To Watch, showed up on a bunch of songs from Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s long-awaited Superwolves, one of 2021’s best albums. On three of that album’s songs, Moctar and his band backed up Matt Sweeney and Will Oldham, and their sound meshed beautifully with that of those two great American indie rockers. On Friday, Moctar will release his own new album Afrique Victime, and he’s just dropped one of its tracks.

Moctar has already released the Afrique Victime tracks “Chismiten,” “Tala Tannam,” and “Afrique Victime.” Today, he’s shared “Taliat,” a revved-up piece of off-kilter psychedelia. On the song, Moctar sings in Taureg about a woman suffering from a broken heart, and he unleashes some serious torrents of guitar.

In a press release, Moctar says:

Taliat means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.

Check out the song below.

Afrique Victime is out 5/21 on Matador.